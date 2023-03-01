Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Mensa 10-Minute Crossword Puzzles Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Mensa 10-Minute Crossword Puzzles Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

Edited by Stanley Newman

Calendar
Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

On Sale

Aug 15, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Crosswords / General

Description

It’s the perfect way to wake up the crossword lover’s brain—a daily puzzle that’s quick enough to be completed with your morning coffee, but tough enough to be sanctioned by Mensa, the internationally famous high-IQ society. Expertly curated by veteran crossword editor Stanley Newman, these puzzles deliver the perfect balance of challenge, creativity, and fun in 10 minutes or less. They cover a lively variety of subjects including politics, sports, science, and pop culture, so you never know what to expect next and never get bored. And if you’re having an off day, that’s ok—solutions are on the reverse side of each page.
