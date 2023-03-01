Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

Mensa® 365 Brain Puzzlers Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Mensa® 365 Brain Puzzlers Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

Word Puzzles, Logic Challenges, Number Problems, and More

by Workman Calendars

by Fraser Simpson

Calendar
Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518913

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Logic & Brain Teasers

Description

Test your mental mettle.
Here’s the perfect calendar for people who love to start their day with a challenge. A lively mix of word puzzles, number problems, logic quandaries, and other cranial conundrums, this is the only calendar with puzzles so tough they’re sanctioned by Mensa®, the internationally famous high-IQ society. Put on your equation hat with Criss-Cross Math. Deduce a secret number in Spymaster. Decode the symbols in A Symbol Task. And don’t worry if you can’t solve one, because answers are printed on the reverse of each page. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

 

