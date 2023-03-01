Mensa® 365 Brain Puzzlers Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

Description

Test your mental mettle.

Here’s the perfect calendar for people who love to start their day with a challenge. A lively mix of word puzzles, number problems, logic quandaries, and other cranial conundrums, this is the only calendar with puzzles so tough they’re sanctioned by Mensa®, the internationally famous high-IQ society. Put on your equation hat with Criss-Cross Math. Deduce a secret number in Spymaster. Decode the symbols in A Symbol Task. And don’t worry if you can’t solve one, because answers are printed on the reverse of each page. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.



