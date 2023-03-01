Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
Mensa® 10-Minute Crossword Puzzles Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
For Crossword Puzzle Addicts and Word Nerds
Description
For crossword puzzlers and word nerds.
It’s the perfect way to wake up the crossword lover’s brain—a daily puzzle that’s quick enough to be completed with your morning coffee, but tough enough to be sanctioned by Mensa®, the internationally famous high-IQ society. Expertly curated by veteran crossword editor Stanley Newman, these puzzles deliver the perfect balance of challenge, creativity, and fun in 10 minutes or less. They cover a lively variety of subjects including politics, sports, science, and pop culture, so you never know what to expect next and never get bored. And if you’re having an off day, that’s ok—solutions are on the reverse side of each page.
Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
