Maze-A-Day Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A daily maze to sharpen your brain. Enjoy the whimsical art, then bask in the satisfaction of finding your way through a new mind-bending maze every day. Illustrated by Aya Kakeda, this calendar features visually striking mazes of all shapes, sizes, and designs to keep maze lovers challenged and entertained, all year long. The delightful characters help draw readers through the mazes—which are ingeniously crafted to strike the perfect balance of toughness and solvability. And if you lose your way, no worries: Solutions are printed on the reverse side of each page. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.



