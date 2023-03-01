Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Maze-A-Day Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Follow the Path to a Sharper Brain!

by Workman Calendars

Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

On Sale

Aug 15, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519347

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

A daily maze to sharpen your brain. Enjoy the whimsical art, then bask in the satisfaction of finding your way through a new mind-bending maze every day. Illustrated by Aya Kakeda, this calendar features visually striking mazes of all shapes, sizes, and designs to keep maze lovers challenged and entertained, all year long. The delightful characters help draw readers through the mazes—which are ingeniously crafted to strike the perfect balance of toughness and solvability. And if you lose your way, no worries: Solutions are printed on the reverse side of each page. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

 

