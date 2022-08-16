Free shipping on orders $35+

Maze-A-Day Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Maze-A-Day Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Follow the Path to a Sharper Brain!

by Workman Calendars

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder.

On Sale

Nov 1, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518326

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

 A maze a day keeps the brain sharp!

Aya Kakeda's charming art illustrates these fun-to-solve mazes, turning each puzzle into a visual delight. Each day’s maze features Kakeda’s whimsical characters, who guide the reader through the challenge. More than 300 entertaining, ingeniously designed mazes range from Easy to Very Hard and hit the perfect balance of toughness and solvability. And—just in case—solutions are printed on the reverse side of each page. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

