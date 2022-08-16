Maze-A-Day Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 1, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A maze a day keeps the brain sharp!



Aya Kakeda's charming art illustrates these fun-to-solve mazes, turning each puzzle into a visual delight. Each day’s maze features Kakeda’s whimsical characters, who guide the reader through the challenge. More than 300 entertaining, ingeniously designed mazes range from Easy to Very Hard and hit the perfect balance of toughness and solvability. And—just in case—solutions are printed on the reverse side of each page. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.