Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Maia Toll's Wild Wisdom Wall Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Maia Toll's Wild Wisdom Wall Calendar 2024

Connect to the Mystical Rhythms of the Natural World

by Workman Calendars

by Maia Toll

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518951

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Occultism

Description

Find your wild, true self.
Cultivate the sacred every day, looking to nature and the seasons to be your guides. Adapted from Maia Toll’s bestselling series of books, this calendar celebrates the powerful wisdom that’s found when we open ourselves to the cycles of life. Reflect on the Womb, floating in the void of deep winter, itself a kind of cosmic crossroads where anything and everything can come into being. Or the Traveler, in the height of summer, discovering new ideas that disrupt the ordinary. Then take comfort in the Hearth, drawing you back to the center of your life and home. Kate O’Hara’s beautiful, intricate illustrations complement the rich and spiritual text. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less