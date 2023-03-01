Maia Toll's Wild Wisdom Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Find your wild, true self.

Cultivate the sacred every day, looking to nature and the seasons to be your guides. Adapted from Maia Toll’s bestselling series of books, this calendar celebrates the powerful wisdom that’s found when we open ourselves to the cycles of life. Reflect on the Womb, floating in the void of deep winter, itself a kind of cosmic crossroads where anything and everything can come into being. Or the Traveler, in the height of summer, discovering new ideas that disrupt the ordinary. Then take comfort in the Hearth, drawing you back to the center of your life and home. Kate O’Hara’s beautiful, intricate illustrations complement the rich and spiritual text. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

