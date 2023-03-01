Lisa Congdon The Beginning Is Now Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Inspiration and art for the new year.

It’s a year of cheerful color, savvy advice, and upbeat inspiration from Lisa Congdon—self-described “artist, joy monger, author, activist, world traveler, collector, goofball,” and social media phenomenon. This calendar combines Congdon’s signature bright, bold illustrations with exuberant hand-lettering that explores themes of creativity, identity, and social justice. From Be the Light to Your Creativity Is Always in You to simply Show Up, every month, every glance, gives motivation to embrace your true self and work toward positive change in the world. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

