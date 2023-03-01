Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Lisa Congdon The Beginning Is Now Wall Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Lisa Congdon The Beginning Is Now Wall Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

by Lisa Congdon

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519583

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Affirmations

Description

Inspiration and art for the new year.
It’s a year of cheerful color, savvy advice, and upbeat inspiration from Lisa Congdon—self-described “artist, joy monger, author, activist, world traveler, collector, goofball,” and social media phenomenon. This calendar combines Congdon’s signature bright, bold illustrations with exuberant hand-lettering that explores themes of creativity, identity, and social justice. From Be the Light to Your Creativity Is Always in You to simply Show Up, every month, every glance, gives motivation to embrace your true self and work toward positive change in the world. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less