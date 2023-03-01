Lisa Congdon The Beginning Is Now: A Magnetic Monthly Calendar 2024

Monthly planning meets artistic inspiration from Lisa Congdon. Bring joy to any small space—a fridge, a cubicle, a locker—with the distinctive art of Lisa Congdon. Exuberantly embracing creativity, identity, and social justice, her images combine bright, bold illustration with exquisite hand-lettered motivational phrases: Celebrate How Far You’ve Come; Every Moment Is a New Change. This calendar’s compact, yet hardworking format offers plenty of room for writing in your daily appointments, and padded, tear-off pages make moving from month to month a breeze. Plus, the magnetic backer makes it easy to hang wherever you could use a jolt of inspiration. Printed on uncoated, responsibly sourced paper.

