Keep Calm and Carry On Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518098

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Inspiration & Personal Growth

Description

Morale boosters for every day of the year. 
Created to keep Britons’ chins up and morale boosted through the darkest days of World War II, the iconic Keep Calm and Carry On poster continues to motivate and inspire. The simple but powerful message lives on in this calendar, which features quotes and sayings to power you through each day. The exuberant: “Play! Invent the world! Invent reality!”—Vladimir Nabokov. The forthright: “I am an ambassador for myself.”—Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. And the bluntly pragmatic: “Don’t fool yourself that you are going to have it all. You are not.”—Joyce Brothers, psychologist and advice columnist. (And that’s actually okay.) Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

 

