How to Think Like a Horse Wall Calendar 2024

A Horse Lover’s Delight.

This is the essential calendar for horse lovers of all ages, adapted from Cherry Hill’s bestselling book How to Think Like a Horse. Each month features exquisite full-color equine photography with facts and fascinating insight on how to develop relationships with horses that are based on trust and mutual respect. You’ll learn what horses like, want, and need; how they show each other care and attention; and the importance of body language in communication. Did you know that a horse has a memory second only to an elephant’s? They rarely forget lessons, good or bad. Gather a year of inspiration and knowledge about the spirit and nature of these special animals from an expert in horse behavior. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.