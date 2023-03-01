Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

How to Think Like a Horse Wall Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

How to Think Like a Horse Wall Calendar 2024

Understanding Why Horses Do What They Do

by Workman Calendars

by Cherry Hill

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523520626

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Horses

Description

A Horse Lover’s Delight.
This is the essential calendar for horse lovers of all ages, adapted from Cherry Hill’s bestselling book How to Think Like a Horse. Each month features exquisite full-color equine photography with facts and fascinating insight on how to develop relationships with horses that are based on trust and mutual respect. You’ll learn what horses like, want, and need; how they show each other care and attention; and the importance of body language in communication. Did you know that a horse has a memory second only to an elephant’s? They rarely forget lessons, good or bad. Gather a year of inspiration and knowledge about the spirit and nature of these special animals from an expert in horse behavior.  Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less