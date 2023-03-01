How to Speak Chicken Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Fowl Language.

Hear that “buh-dup!” as you enter the coop? That’s your chicken‘s way of saying “hello”! Adapted from the bestselling book How to Speak Chicken, this delightful calendar combines practical advice for communicating with your flock with fascinating chicken trivia and is filled with gorgeous, full-color portraits featuring a variety of chicken breeds. Learn about chicken pecking order—individual chickens within flocks have roles, including a Head Hen and a Sentinel. Discover the purpose of combs and wattles (they help regulate body temperature). Breed facts: The Ayanm Cemani is prized in Java for its all-black coloring, which even extends to its meat and bones. And find out how to make a boredom-busting veggie pinata to hang in your home coop. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.