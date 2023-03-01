Hawai'i Dreaming Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Tropical Paradise.

A necklace of verdant jewels in the middle of the Pacific, Hawai’i enchants with its sun, water, and cooling breezes, lush forests and endless beaches. And beauty at every turn: Towering emerald cliffs over the Napali coastline in Kauai. The raw evidence of its volcanic origins, like a crimson river of lava on the Big Island or the otherworldly Haleakala Crater in Muai, red and vast as a desert. And that magical glow of a sunset over Po’olenalena Beach. It’s a paragon of beauty. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

