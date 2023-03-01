Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Gnome Life Wall Calendar 2024
Gnome Life Wall Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

Calendar
On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523520114

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Dragons & Mythical Creatures

Description

Cheerful & Charming.
Brighten your year with a sweet crew of gnomes going about their days, brought to life by Marta May’s irresistibly nostalgic yet vibrantly fresh illustrations. There’s a trio of gnomes enjoying a comforting cup of tea under the shade of the mushrooms. A jolly gnome making a snowman, attracting curious woodland creatures. And an industrious gnome fixing up his little cottage. The delightful images are accompanied by tidbits of gnome wisdom: Sometimes a fresh coat of paint and a new perspective are all that’s needed to bring some color into your life. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

