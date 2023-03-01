Fantastic Fungi Wall Calendar 2024

Wonders of Nature.

Neither plant nor animal, fungi inhabit a kingdom all their own. Inspired by the film Fantastic Fungo, here is a full year of extraordinary photographs celebrating these diverse, exquisitely beautiful, and wildly fascinating organisms. Like Clavaria sp., which looks like coral on dry land. Fistulina hepatica, or Beefsteak, with its meaty red cap. And the hairlike strands of Hericium erinaceus, Lion’s Mane. All images are accompanied by captions packed with incredible facts. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.