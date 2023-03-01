Everyday Gratitude Magnetic Wall Calendar 2024

Find gratitude in the small things, all year long.

It’s the compact, magnetic calendar—perfect for the cubicle, fridge, or inside a locker—that’s a reminder to be grateful for reasons big and small. Based on the book Everyday Gratitude by A Network for Grateful Living, each month features uplifting art, inspiring quotes, plus prompts to help you actively incorporate gratitude into your daily life. Quotes like: “A miracle is not defined by an event. A miracle is defined by gratitude.”—Kate Baestrup. And prompts: What miracle is waiting for me, just on the other side of my ability to be grateful? Also included are gratitude practices: “Notice how quirks and idiosyncrasies make others—and us—more interesting. . . . Notice beauty peeking through the cracks.” Plus, the uncoated stock and padded format make staying organized delightfully simple. Printed on uncoated, responsibly sourced paper.