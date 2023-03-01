Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Everyday Gratitude Magnetic Wall Calendar 2024
Everyday Gratitude Magnetic Wall Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

by A Network for Grateful Living

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519729

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Motivational & Inspirational

Description

Find gratitude in the small things, all year long. 
It’s the compact, magnetic calendar—perfect for the cubicle, fridge, or inside a locker—that’s a reminder to be grateful for reasons big and small. Based on the book Everyday Gratitude by A Network for Grateful Living, each month features uplifting art, inspiring quotes, plus prompts to help you actively incorporate gratitude into your daily life. Quotes like: “A miracle is not defined by an event. A miracle is defined by gratitude.”—Kate Baestrup. And prompts: What miracle is waiting for me, just on the other side of my ability to be grateful? Also included are gratitude practices: “Notice how quirks and idiosyncrasies make others—and us—more interesting. . . . Notice beauty peeking through the cracks.” Plus, the uncoated stock and padded format make staying organized delightfully simple. Printed on uncoated, responsibly sourced paper.

