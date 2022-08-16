Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Everyday Gratitude: A Magnetic Monthly Wall Calendar 2023
Perfect for a Fridge, Wall or Desk
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 18, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Practical organization and mindful gratitude daily.
First do it: Pause, take stock, and find reasons big and small to be grateful. Then feel it: the sense of peace and deep satisfaction. Based on the book Everyday Gratitude by A Network for Grateful Living—a global organization that promotes mindful gratitude—here are inspirational quotes, thoughtful prompts, and gratefulness practices: “Look up. What surfaces for you with this shift in perspective?” The pages are padded, so you don’t have to flip them—just tear them off. The calendar’s small size and magnetic backing make it perfect for hanging wherever you could use a grateful reminder: in a cubicle, on the fridge, in a locker. “Taking in the good, whenever and wherever we find it, gives us new eyes for seeing and living.” —Krista Tippett.
Printed in South Korea on uncoated, responsibly sourced paper.
First do it: Pause, take stock, and find reasons big and small to be grateful. Then feel it: the sense of peace and deep satisfaction. Based on the book Everyday Gratitude by A Network for Grateful Living—a global organization that promotes mindful gratitude—here are inspirational quotes, thoughtful prompts, and gratefulness practices: “Look up. What surfaces for you with this shift in perspective?” The pages are padded, so you don’t have to flip them—just tear them off. The calendar’s small size and magnetic backing make it perfect for hanging wherever you could use a grateful reminder: in a cubicle, on the fridge, in a locker. “Taking in the good, whenever and wherever we find it, gives us new eyes for seeing and living.” —Krista Tippett.
Printed in South Korea on uncoated, responsibly sourced paper.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use