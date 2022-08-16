Everyday Gratitude: A Magnetic Monthly Wall Calendar 2023

Description

Practical organization and mindful gratitude daily.



First do it: Pause, take stock, and find reasons big and small to be grateful. Then feel it: the sense of peace and deep satisfaction. Based on the book Everyday Gratitude by A Network for Grateful Living—a global organization that promotes mindful gratitude—here are inspirational quotes, thoughtful prompts, and gratefulness practices: “Look up. What surfaces for you with this shift in perspective?” The pages are padded, so you don’t have to flip them—just tear them off. The calendar’s small size and magnetic backing make it perfect for hanging wherever you could use a grateful reminder: in a cubicle, on the fridge, in a locker. “Taking in the good, whenever and wherever we find it, gives us new eyes for seeing and living.” —Krista Tippett.

Printed in South Korea on uncoated, responsibly sourced paper.

