Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Dog Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Dog Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $22.99

Regular Price $28.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $22.99

Regular Price $28.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 22, 2023

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519804

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Dogs / General

Description

Love, loyalty, and wagging tails.
Pure soul, it’s the calendar that captures the essence of the dog—that energy, charisma, and irresistible cuteness—with hundreds of exquisitely photographed and reproduced portraits in sumptuous full color. So many adorable pups, each one unique, whether panting, playing, or posing. Plus breed facts, quotes, and trivia that may (or may not) surprise you! Unprecedented quality, with its exceptional photography, coated paper, and exacting standards of color printing, this calendar is a gallery for your desk. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
Page-a-Day® Gallery Calendars include 160 sheets of glossy, high quality paper printed with gorgeous full-color photographs. Each calendar is packaged in a clear plastic box that opens into a desktop easel for elegant, inspiring display.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less