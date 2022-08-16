Dog Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2023

Canine charisma: a year of stunning portraits that speak to the dog lover's soul, in a beautiful calendar package.



Full-color portraits make this calendar an elegant canine celebration. You'll find An affable Golden Retriever sporting a gorgeous coat. An energetic spaniel running through a snow-covered field. A stunning Dalmatian proudly showing off its spots. An English Bulldog, with its wrinkled face and soulful eyes. Plus lots of mutts, each one as distinctive as it is adorable. So many dogs, all photographed so beautifully, each image capturing the subject’s playfulness, charisma, and loving spirit. The images are accompanied by sayings and quotes that will speak to the dog lover: “I’m suspicious of people who don’t like dogs, but I trust a dog when it doesn’t like a person.”—Bill Murray. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.



Page-a-Day® Gallery Calendars include 160 sheets of glossy, high quality paper printed with gorgeous full-color photographs. Each calendar is packaged in a clear plastic box that opens into a desktop easel for elegant, inspiring display.

