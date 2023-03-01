Cynthia Hart's Victoriana Wall Calendar 2024

A perfect gift for the modern-day lover of Victorian homes and images, scrapbooker, or aesthete.

The beloved calendar from Cynthia Hart, doyenne of all things Victoriana, now in its triumphant 35th year: the extravagance, the sweet nostalgia, the comforts of family, home, and hearth. Each month showcases an intricately layered collage featuring antique paper ephemera, pieces of ribbon and lace, old-fashioned jewelry, and flowers for compositions that burst with freshness. Chubby-cheeked cherubs and roses for February. The abundance of the harvest in September. And jolly old St. Nick and the excitement of the Christmas season in December. The calendar is packaged in a gorgeous gift envelope with four die-cut postcards and a freestanding desktop calendar. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.