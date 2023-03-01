Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Cynthia Hart's Victoriana Wall Calendar 2024
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A perfect gift for the modern-day lover of Victorian homes and images, scrapbooker, or aesthete.
The beloved calendar from Cynthia Hart, doyenne of all things Victoriana, now in its triumphant 35th year: the extravagance, the sweet nostalgia, the comforts of family, home, and hearth. Each month showcases an intricately layered collage featuring antique paper ephemera, pieces of ribbon and lace, old-fashioned jewelry, and flowers for compositions that burst with freshness. Chubby-cheeked cherubs and roses for February. The abundance of the harvest in September. And jolly old St. Nick and the excitement of the Christmas season in December. The calendar is packaged in a gorgeous gift envelope with four die-cut postcards and a freestanding desktop calendar. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
