Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Cynthia Hart's Victoriana Wall Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Cynthia Hart's Victoriana Wall Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

by Cynthia Hart

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518302

Genre

Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Paper Ephemera

Description

A perfect gift for the modern-day lover of Victorian homes and images, scrapbooker, or aesthete. 
The beloved calendar from Cynthia Hart, doyenne of all things Victoriana, now in its triumphant 35th year: the extravagance, the sweet nostalgia, the comforts of family, home, and hearth. Each month showcases an intricately layered collage featuring antique paper ephemera, pieces of ribbon and lace, old-fashioned jewelry, and flowers for compositions that burst with freshness. Chubby-cheeked cherubs and roses for February. The abundance of the harvest in September. And jolly old St. Nick and the excitement of the Christmas season in December. The calendar is packaged in a gorgeous gift envelope with four die-cut postcards and a freestanding desktop calendar. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less