Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Cottage Love Wall Calendar 2024
A Year in the Countryside
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Pastoral Dreams.
Escape to a place of beauty and serenity with every glance. It’s the promise of cottagecore, with full-color photographs of exuberantly overgrown gardens, lush greenery, and cozy cottages that effuse the simplicity of living in nature. A flower-festooned bicycle parked in front of a rustic wooden cabin. A charming farmstand welcoming passersby to enjoy its bounty. And a table set up in a meadow for a leisurely breakfast with friends. Accompanying the images are delightful quotes: “Every moment is a fresh beginning.”—T.S Eliot
Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
Escape to a place of beauty and serenity with every glance. It’s the promise of cottagecore, with full-color photographs of exuberantly overgrown gardens, lush greenery, and cozy cottages that effuse the simplicity of living in nature. A flower-festooned bicycle parked in front of a rustic wooden cabin. A charming farmstand welcoming passersby to enjoy its bounty. And a table set up in a meadow for a leisurely breakfast with friends. Accompanying the images are delightful quotes: “Every moment is a fresh beginning.”—T.S Eliot
Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use