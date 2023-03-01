Chonkers Wall Calendar 2024

Overconfident, overindulged, over-the-top.

They’re the chonkiest yet—and way too eager to embrace a life of leisure. Chonkers showcases a year of pleasingly plump cats with 100 percent attitude and 0 percent energy. Each of the full-color feline photographs is accompanied by a thought bubble revealing what the featured kitty just may be thinking: I put the floof in aloof. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.