Chonkers Wall Calendar 2023
Irresistible Photos of Snozzy, Chonky Floofers Paired with Relaxation-Themed Quotes
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 13, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
For anyone who appreciates a life of leisure.
What, you may ask, is a “chonker”? Well, if you’re one of the few who hasn’t seen the memes, hashtags, photos, or “Heckin’ Chonker” t-shirts and other goodies, it’s a cat that’s a tad on the chunky side, to put it politely. A cat that truly enjoys its leisure, its overly indulgent pet parents, and, most of all, a full dinner bowl (perhaps multiple times a day). A year of irresistibly and adorably plus-size goofy cats, like the chunky gray fellow becoming one with a purple couch or that fluffy long-haired diva splayed out on the carpet without a care in the world (and virtually no discernible boundary between body, fur, and rug). Along with each kitty is a thought bubble expressing just what it may be thinking: “Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.”—Marthe Troly-Curtin.
Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
