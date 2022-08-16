Free shipping on orders $35+

Chonkers Wall Calendar 2023
Irresistible Photos of Snozzy, Chonky Floofers Paired with Relaxation-Themed Quotes

by Workman Calendars

On Sale

Sep 13, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518135

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Cats / General

Description

For anyone who appreciates a life of leisure.

What, you may ask, is a “chonker”? Well, if you’re one of the few who hasn’t seen the memes, hashtags, photos, or “Heckin’ Chonker” t-shirts and other goodies, it’s a cat that’s a tad on the chunky side, to put it politely. A cat that truly enjoys its leisure, its overly indulgent pet parents, and, most of all, a full dinner bowl (perhaps multiple times a day). A year of irresistibly and adorably plus-size goofy cats, like the chunky gray fellow becoming one with a purple couch or that fluffy long-haired diva splayed out on the carpet without a care in the world (and virtually no discernible boundary between body, fur, and rug). Along with each kitty is a thought bubble expressing just what it may be thinking: “Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.”—Marthe Troly-Curtin.
Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

What's Inside

