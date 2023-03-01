Cat Trivia Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

The purrfect daily pick-me-up for cat lovers with a delightful nugget of feline fun on every page.

Fascinating facts: Did you know that cats can alter their meow to manipulate their “person”? Some have even been known to mimic a crying baby to get food. Celebrity cats: Towser the mouser was ruler of the roost at Scotland’s Glenturret Distillery. And wildcats, including the amazing snow leopard, which can leap up to 50 feet in the air. Plus Owner’s Tips—play “Fetch the Kibble” to hone your cat’s hunting instincts—Pawsome Books and Meow-nificent Movies, and quotes: “A cat sneezing is a good omen for everyone who hears it.”—Italian proverb. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.