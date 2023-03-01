Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Cat Trivia Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Cat Trivia Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

Cat Quotes, Paw-some Books, True or False, Owner's Tips, Famous Cats, Know Your Breeds, and More!

by Workman Calendars

Calendar

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519248

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Cats / General

Description

The purrfect daily pick-me-up for cat lovers with a delightful nugget of feline fun on every page. 
Fascinating facts: Did you know that cats can alter their meow to manipulate their “person”? Some have even been known to mimic a crying baby to get food. Celebrity cats: Towser the mouser was ruler of the roost at Scotland’s Glenturret Distillery. And wildcats, including the amazing snow leopard, which can leap up to 50 feet in the air. Plus Owner’s Tips—play “Fetch the Kibble” to hone your cat’s hunting instincts—Pawsome Books and Meow-nificent Movies, and quotes: “A cat sneezing is a good omen for everyone who hears it.”—Italian proverb. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

