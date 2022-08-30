Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Cat Trivia Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Cat Trivia Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Cat Quotes, Paw-some Jokes, True or False, Owner's Tips, Famous Cats, Know Your Breeds, and More!

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 30, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 30, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516704

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Cats / General

Description

A year of fascinating cat trivia, quizzes, advice, jokes, and quotes to make cat-lovers purr with delight.

Day after day of fascinating cat trivia, tips, quizzes, and more: Owner’s Tips, including how to interpret your kitty’s tail messages. Why Does My Cat Do That?: If your cat attempts to groom you, it’s showing affection, not insulting your hygiene. Plus Name that Breed, The Word on Wildcats—like the adorable and perfectly adapted Sand Cat who lives in the deserts of Asia and Africa and can go weeks without water—and True or False: All Sphynxes are hairless. (False. Many are covered in a soft down and their tail, ears, toes, and nose may be lightly covered in fur.) Plus quotes: “Cats can be very cooperative when something feels good which, to a cat, is the way everything is supposed to feel as much of the time as possible.” —Roger A. Caras.

Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less