Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Cat Trivia Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Cat Quotes, Paw-some Jokes, True or False, Owner's Tips, Famous Cats, Know Your Breeds, and More!
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 30, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A year of fascinating cat trivia, quizzes, advice, jokes, and quotes to make cat-lovers purr with delight.
Day after day of fascinating cat trivia, tips, quizzes, and more: Owner’s Tips, including how to interpret your kitty’s tail messages. Why Does My Cat Do That?: If your cat attempts to groom you, it’s showing affection, not insulting your hygiene. Plus Name that Breed, The Word on Wildcats—like the adorable and perfectly adapted Sand Cat who lives in the deserts of Asia and Africa and can go weeks without water—and True or False: All Sphynxes are hairless. (False. Many are covered in a soft down and their tail, ears, toes, and nose may be lightly covered in fur.) Plus quotes: “Cats can be very cooperative when something feels good which, to a cat, is the way everything is supposed to feel as much of the time as possible.” —Roger A. Caras.
Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
Day after day of fascinating cat trivia, tips, quizzes, and more: Owner’s Tips, including how to interpret your kitty’s tail messages. Why Does My Cat Do That?: If your cat attempts to groom you, it’s showing affection, not insulting your hygiene. Plus Name that Breed, The Word on Wildcats—like the adorable and perfectly adapted Sand Cat who lives in the deserts of Asia and Africa and can go weeks without water—and True or False: All Sphynxes are hairless. (False. Many are covered in a soft down and their tail, ears, toes, and nose may be lightly covered in fur.) Plus quotes: “Cats can be very cooperative when something feels good which, to a cat, is the way everything is supposed to feel as much of the time as possible.” —Roger A. Caras.
Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use