Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Cat Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Cat Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $22.99

Regular Price $28.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $22.99

Regular Price $28.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519064

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Cats / General

Description

Whiskers and purrs, all year long.
Attitudes and antics, celebrate the irresistible lure of our feline companions with hundreds of elegant, full-color portraits that capture their subjects’ grace, playfulness, and independent spirit. The photographs are accompanied by captions that enhance the cat lover’s delight. Unprecedented quality, with its exceptional photography, coated paper, and exacting standards of color printing, this calendar is a gallery for your desk. Printed on responsibly sourced paper. Page-a-Day® Gallery Calendars include 160 sheets of glossy, high quality paper printed with gorgeous full-color photographs. Each calendar is packaged in a clear plastic box that opens into a desktop easel for elegant, inspiring display.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less