Free shipping on orders $35+

Cat Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Cat Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2023

A Delightful Gallery of Cats for Your Desktop

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar
Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 20, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 20, 2022

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516537

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Cats / General

Description

The calendar that cat lovers can’t resist: an elegant portrait on each page that captures that uniquely feline attitude, elegance, and independent spirit.

A beautifully patterned Bengal taking a catnap. A close-up of a white Birman with deep blue eyes. An energetic orange long-haired cat pouncing on hidden prey. And a Scottish Fold with its distinctive, folded-over ears. The calendar’s exquisite photographs are gorgeously reproduced and the daily images are enhanced with captions and quotes, making this a delightful gallery of cats for your desktop. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

Page-a-Day® Gallery Calendars include 160 sheets of glossy, high quality paper printed with gorgeous full-color photographs. Each calendar is packaged in a clear plastic box that opens into a desktop easel for elegant, inspiring display. 
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less