Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Brain Workout Word Search Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
366 Days of Fun-to-Solve Puzzles Designed to Stretch Your Brain
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Word Search with Extra Smarts!
Finish a daily word search—and then really put your neurons to the test! Each puzzle delivers a challenging word search to warm your brain. Then the workout truly begins, with bonus questions to answer, followed by an extra round of searching in the grid. Puzzles cover a variety of lively themes, including history, nature, geography, science, pop culture, food, and travel. Each strikes the perfect balance of fun, challenge, and satisfying solvability. And in case you get stuck, answers are printed on the reverse side of each page. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
Finish a daily word search—and then really put your neurons to the test! Each puzzle delivers a challenging word search to warm your brain. Then the workout truly begins, with bonus questions to answer, followed by an extra round of searching in the grid. Puzzles cover a variety of lively themes, including history, nature, geography, science, pop culture, food, and travel. Each strikes the perfect balance of fun, challenge, and satisfying solvability. And in case you get stuck, answers are printed on the reverse side of each page. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use