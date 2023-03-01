Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Brain Workout Word Search Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

On Sale

Aug 15, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523520619

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Word & Word Search

Description

Word Search with Extra Smarts!
Finish a daily word search—and then really put your neurons to the test! Each puzzle delivers a challenging word search to warm your brain. Then the workout truly begins, with bonus questions to answer, followed by an extra round of searching in the grid. Puzzles cover a variety of lively themes, including history, nature, geography, science, pop culture, food, and travel. Each strikes the perfect balance of fun, challenge, and satisfying solvability. And in case you get stuck, answers are printed on the reverse side of each page. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

