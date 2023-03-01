Blessings Wall Calendar 2024

Description

A gift of gratitude: joyous appreciation of our daily blessings and stunning color photos.

Here is a beautiful and inspiring gift of gratitude from beloved author and Benedictine monk Brother David Steindl-Rast and A Network for Grateful Living. Each month features an appreciation of an everyday gift, imbued with wisdom and gratefulness paired with a meditative photograph that complements the words. Source of all blessings, you bless us with birdsong—the ecstasy of a lark, still singing as we lose sight of it in the blue sky; the water music of the thrush when the sun comes out after a thunderstorm. And Source of all blessings, you bless us with colors—the strong and subtle ones, cornflower blue and poppy gold, dragonfly-wing iridescence and lichen silver. It’s a reminder to stop and take note of the world around us—and all we have to be grateful for. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.