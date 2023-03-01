Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Blessings Wall Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Blessings Wall Calendar 2024

Inspiring Gratitude for Everyday Gifts

by Workman Calendars

by Brother David Steindl-Rast

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519941

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Motivational & Inspirational

Description

A gift of gratitude: joyous appreciation of our daily blessings and stunning color photos.
Here is a beautiful and inspiring gift of gratitude from beloved author and Benedictine monk Brother David Steindl-Rast and A Network for Grateful Living. Each month features an appreciation of an everyday gift, imbued with wisdom and gratefulness paired with a meditative photograph that complements the words. Source of all blessings, you bless us with birdsong—the ecstasy of a lark, still singing as we lose sight of it in the blue sky; the water music of the thrush when the sun comes out after a thunderstorm. And Source of all blessings, you bless us with colors—the strong and subtle ones, cornflower blue and poppy gold, dragonfly-wing iridescence and lichen silver. It’s a reminder to stop and take note of the world around us—and all we have to be grateful for. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less