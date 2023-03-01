Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Bad Cat Wall Calendar 2024
Bad Cat Wall Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

Calendar
On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518838

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Cats / General

Description

An uproarious tribute to the dark side of feline life. 
Cute, sweet, lovable kitties need not apply! Attitude doesn’t begin to cover how these cats have gone completely off the deep end. Meet cats who try to pass as stuffies. Cats who’ve hit the bottle a little too hard. Cats caught in transparent attempts to “befriend” the family fish. And kittens who seem so soft and innocent—until your hand is within reach. Ouch! Plus Who’s Who in Bad Cats, Bad Cats in Show Business, and Bad Cat Early Warning Signs: Cat leaves mouth open between meals, just in case. They’re so bad, you just can’t look away. Based on the outrageous #1 New York Times bestselling book, Bad Cat. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

