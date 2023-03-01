Bad Cat Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

An uproarious tribute to the dark side of feline life.

Cute, sweet, lovable kitties need not apply! Attitude doesn’t begin to cover how these cats have gone completely off the deep end. Meet cats who try to pass as stuffies. Cats who’ve hit the bottle a little too hard. Cats caught in transparent attempts to “befriend” the family fish. And kittens who seem so soft and innocent—until your hand is within reach. Ouch! Plus Who’s Who in Bad Cats, Bad Cats in Show Business, and Bad Cat Early Warning Signs: Cat leaves mouth open between meals, just in case. They’re so bad, you just can’t look away. Based on the outrageous #1 New York Times bestselling book, Bad Cat. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.