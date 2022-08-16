Free shipping on orders $35+

Bad Cat Wall Calendar 2023
Bad Cat Wall Calendar 2023

Hilarious Photos Celebrating the Misfits of the Feline World

by Workman Calendars

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

On Sale

Sep 20, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516193

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Cats / General

Description

Hilarious photos celebrating the misfits of the feline world.

Sure, some cats are cute and cuddly. But these cats . . . not so much. Celebrating the bad boys and girls of the feline world, here are hundreds of ways that cats can go rogue. Cats hiding in the liquor cabinet. Cats leading the family dog astray. Cats lurking by the Christmas tree, lying in wait for Santa. Plus Who’s Who in Bad Cats, Bad Cat Couplets, and Bad Cat Early Warning Signs: Cat steals car seat, banishing infant to trunk. How did they go so wrong? Printed in the USA on responsibly sourced paper.

