Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Bad Cat Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Bad Cat Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

365 Not-so-Pretty Kitties

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518692

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Cats / General

Description

So disturbing, so outrageous—so laugh-out-loud hilarious! 
Bad Cat is packed with hundreds of cats that are simply irredeemable. You know the kinds we’re talking about. The cats that not only don’t like you, they won’t even bother pretending to like you. The ones who’ve obtained complete mind control over the family dog. Who hoard the last of the tequila, or prefer your shoes to the litter box. So brace yourself for a daily feline train wreck in terrifying full color. You can’t look away. And you won’t want to. Based on the in-your-face #1 New York Times bestselling book. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less