Audubon Songbirds and Other Backyard Birds Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2023


A Beautiful Bird Filled Way to Keep Track of 2023

by Workman Calendars

by National Audubon Society

Sep 20, 2022

28 Pages

workman-publishing-company

9781523516766

Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Birds

Description

So many birds, so many sightings!

Audubon Songbirds and Other Backyard Birds is the calendar that celebrates the obsession of the birder, with dozens of full-color photographs for every month. An Eastern Bluebird perched on a blossoming cherry tree. An American Redstart in full song. A Willliamson's Sapsucker nestled in a tree trunk. And a nest of hungry American Robin chicks. With a large photograph at the top of each spread and smaller images throughout the grid below, it's the next best thing to grabbing your binoculars and heading outside. Accompanying the photos is detailed text with species characteristics, calls, habitats, migration patterns, and more. From the National Audubon Society, the organization synonymous with birds. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

