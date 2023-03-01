Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Audubon Nature Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Audubon Nature Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

by National Audubon Society

Regular Price $22.99

Regular Price $28.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $22.99

Regular Price $28.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 22, 2023

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519002

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Environmental Conservation & Protection

Description

Like a photo gallery for your desk, packed with beautiful images of the natural world in an elegant format. 
Discover nature’s most stunning landscapes, flora, fauna, and other wonders showcased through the exquisite photography and exacting production standards of the Gallery line. From the experts at the National Audubon Society, here is a year of treasures from the natural world. The soft, brown eyes of a Bearded Seal. The beautiful curve of a Humpback Whale fluke, captured up close. King Penguins in the Falkland Islands. And pure paradise: A Lupine meadow in Grand Teton National Park. This is the world at its most majestic—and the gift of daily escape for the nature lover. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less