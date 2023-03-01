Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Audubon Little Shorebirds Mini Wall Calendar 2024
Audubon Little Shorebirds Mini Wall Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

by National Audubon Society

Calendar
On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519033

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Birds

Description

The next best thing to a walk on the beach: charming shorebirds in a calendar built for small spaces. 
Celebrate the diverse, diminutive avian species that make their homes along the world’s shorelines and waterways. From the experts at the National Audubon Society, Little Shorebirds offers a full-color showcase of shorebirds in their native habitats. There’s a Purple Sandpiper, stepping elegantly through the water. A Killdeer with its distinctive markings. And an American Oystercatcher feeding its chick. The photos are accompanied by the birds’ common and scientific names, plus information about calls, habitat, and range. For bird lovers, it’s a delightful gift that brings a glimpse of nature to lockers, cubicles, and other small spaces. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

