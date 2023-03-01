Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Audubon Little Owls Mini Wall Calendar 2024
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A cute hoot: meet 12 adorable little owls in a mini calendar for 2024.
A pair of fluffy and adorable Western Screech-Owls looking with curiosity at the camera. A Northern Pygmy-Owl perched on an evergreen branch. A Snowy Owl with a mysterious, ghostly face. From the National Audubon Society comes another year of irresistible little owls in a little calendar that amplifies the cute. Each month’s photograph is accompanied by a detailed caption with scientific name and information about the featured species’ voice, habitat, habits, and range. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
