Audubon Little Owls Mini Wall Calendar 2024

A cute hoot: meet 12 adorable little owls in a mini calendar for 2024.

A pair of fluffy and adorable Western Screech-Owls looking with curiosity at the camera. A Northern Pygmy-Owl perched on an evergreen branch. A Snowy Owl with a mysterious, ghostly face. From the National Audubon Society comes another year of irresistible little owls in a little calendar that amplifies the cute. Each month’s photograph is accompanied by a detailed caption with scientific name and information about the featured species’ voice, habitat, habits, and range. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.