Audubon Kids Birding Wall Calendar 2024
Audubon Kids Birding Wall Calendar 2024

An Activity Calendar for 2024

by Workman Calendars

by National Audubon Society

Jul 25, 2023

28 Pages

The joy of birding, just for kids – packed with photos and facts, activities, and stickers! 
Who doesn’t want to encourage their kids to get away from their screens and into nature? From the National Audubon Society, the organization synonymous with birds, comes Audubon Kids Birding, a year of interactive outdoor fun. Kids will learn about different species that may visit their backyards, like crows, bluebirds, and woodpeckers, and others they can meet while strolling along the beach, like plovers. They’ll hone their powers of observation and stay entertained with a variety of bird-related activities, from making seed balls to crafting a baby owl from a pine cone—plus fun stickers for decorating. It’s daily inspiration to grab the binoculars and step outside. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

