Audubon Engagement Calendar 2024
Audubon Engagement Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

by National Audubon Society

Calendar

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Description

A tribute to the wilderness, its spectacular landscapes, and its flora and fauna – with spacious weekly grids to track your appointments. 
This perennially bestselling engagement calendar that combines breathtaking nature photography with a practical weekly format. Accompanied by detailed captions, each week’s image is a gorgeous tribute to nature and its treasures—like the play of the rising sun and the setting moon over The Needles, a pair of rocky spires off Oregon’s Cannon Beach. Or a meadow of pink-blossomed Broad-leaf Fireweed contrasting with icebergs on Alaska’s Bear Glacier Lagoon. And a Golden-fronted Woodpecker feeding on the yellow bloom of a prickly pear cactus. Each photograph is a reminder of why conservation matters. And the write-in grids are designed to help even the busiest nature lovers stay organized, with plenty of space for each day’s appointments and reminders. Printed on responsibly sourced paper. Wire-o binding.
 
 

