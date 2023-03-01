Audubon Engagement Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A tribute to the wilderness, its spectacular landscapes, and its flora and fauna – with spacious weekly grids to track your appointments.

This perennially bestselling engagement calendar that combines breathtaking nature photography with a practical weekly format. Accompanied by detailed captions, each week’s image is a gorgeous tribute to nature and its treasures—like the play of the rising sun and the setting moon over The Needles, a pair of rocky spires off Oregon’s Cannon Beach. Or a meadow of pink-blossomed Broad-leaf Fireweed contrasting with icebergs on Alaska’s Bear Glacier Lagoon. And a Golden-fronted Woodpecker feeding on the yellow bloom of a prickly pear cactus. Each photograph is a reminder of why conservation matters. And the write-in grids are designed to help even the busiest nature lovers stay organized, with plenty of space for each day’s appointments and reminders. Printed on responsibly sourced paper. Wire-o binding.



