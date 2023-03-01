Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Audubon Desert Wildflowers Wall Calendar 2024
by Workman Calendars

by National Audubon Society

Calendar
On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Ecosystems & Habitats / Deserts

Description

Desert-sand Verbenas and Primroses burst into a kaleidoscope blanketing a patch of California desert. Bright yellow Brittlebrush pops against a spare rocky outcrop in Neveda’s Valley of Fire State Park. And the close-ups: fuchsia blooms on a Pricklypear; the big, fleshy flowers of a towering Saguaro. From the National Audubon Society comes a year of stunning desert wildflowers, in photographs that capture, and celebrate, their moment of peak beauty­—transforming their arid, harsh landscapes with brilliant swaths of color.Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

