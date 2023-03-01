Audubon Birds Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

The extraordinary diversity of the world’s birds.

Feathered jewels, the shimmering hues of a Lilac-breasted Roller. A Swallow-tailed Gull in flight. A plump California Quail. From the National Audubon Society, the organization synonymous with birds, comes a year of gorgeous portraits of birds, showcasing species from around the world. Unprecedented quality, with its exceptional photography, coated paper, and exacting standards of color printing, this calendar is a gallery for your desk. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

Page-a-Day® Gallery Calendars include 160 sheets of glossy, high quality paper printed with gorgeous full-color photographs. Each calendar is packaged in a clear plastic box that opens into a desktop easel for elegant, inspiring display.