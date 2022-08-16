Audubon Birds Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2023

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 23, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

A gallery of exquisite avian treasures for your desktop.



This calendar features hundreds of species captured up close and in full detail. With its sumptuous photography and high production standards, the Gallery format is perfect for showcasing birds’ shimmering colors, distinctive patterns, and delicate beauty. A Common Ringed Plover reflected in the surf. A brilliantly hued Blue-naped Chlorophonia. An African Fish Eagle swooping down on its aquatic prey. And a flock of macaws gathered on a cliff. Beautifully curated and featuring captions from the avian authorities at the National Audubon Society. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.



Page-a-Day® Gallery Calendars include 160 sheets of glossy, high quality paper printed with gorgeous full-color photographs. Each calendar is packaged in a clear plastic box that opens into a desktop easel for elegant, inspiring display.