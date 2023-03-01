Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Audubon Birds Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Audubon Birds Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

by National Audubon Society

Jul 25, 2023

640 Pages

workman-publishing-company

9781523519132

Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Birds

Description

Feed the bird lover’s passion with a daily sighting, up close and in full color.
 From the experts at the National Audubon Society, enjoy hundreds of birds from around the world, all year long. Like a Black-capped Chickadee, delicate wings spread in flight. A raft of Galápagos penguins gliding gracefully through the water. A Great Tit and a Eurasian Blue Tit side by side, snowflakes drifting down around them. And a jewel-like Violet-crowned Woodnymph hovering before a flower. Accompanying the stunning photographs are captions with the species’ Latin and common names. It’s a birding bucket list for your desktop. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
The photos in Audubon Birds Page-A-Day® also appear in the Audubon Birds Page-A-Day® Gallery Calendar 
 

