Audubon Birds Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

Feed the bird lover’s passion with a daily sighting, up close and in full color.

From the experts at the National Audubon Society, enjoy hundreds of birds from around the world, all year long. Like a Black-capped Chickadee, delicate wings spread in flight. A raft of Galápagos penguins gliding gracefully through the water. A Great Tit and a Eurasian Blue Tit side by side, snowflakes drifting down around them. And a jewel-like Violet-crowned Woodnymph hovering before a flower. Accompanying the stunning photographs are captions with the species’ Latin and common names. It’s a birding bucket list for your desktop. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

The photos in Audubon Birds Page-A-Day® also appear in the Audubon Birds Page-A-Day® Gallery Calendar

