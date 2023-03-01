Audubon Birds in the Garden Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

The most natural marriage of two passions—gardening and birds. After all, what’s more joyful than spotting a vibrant avian friend alight on a carefully tended flower or the tree just outside the window? Audubon Birds in the Garden celebrates these familiar birds that grace our yards, delight us with their music, and add a splash of color to daily life. A Rufous Hummingbird sips nectar out of a purple flower. A Blue Jay takes a rest on festive evergreen. And a striking Black-capped Chickadee perches on a branch dusted with snow. Accompanying the beautifully photographed full-color images are detailed captions about the featured species and its habitat, plus tips for cultivating a bird-friendly yard. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.