Audubon Birds in the Garden Wall Calendar 2023
Use Native Plants to Attract Birds and Pollinators to Your Backyard

by Workman Calendars

by National Audubon Society

Calendar
Celebrating the songbirds that flit through the yard, serenade us with song, and bring brightness and joy to every day.

Audubon Birds in the Garden features a year of avian jewels captured up close in vibrant full color. A Bohemian Waxwing, whose feathers, Pliny the Elder once said, “shine at night like fire.” A striking black-and-orange Baltimore Oriole against a backdrop of delicate white blooms. And a pair of Eastern Bluebirds perched on a water pump. Each month’s image is accompanied by detailed text with species and habitat information and tips for bird lovers: When Halloween is over, don’t throw away your jack-o’-lanterns—turn them into a buffet for your local songsters. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

 

