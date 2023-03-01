Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Audubon Arctic Wall Calendar 2024
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Spend a year exploring one of the most fascinating, beautiful—and threatened—regions in the world.
The National Audubon Society is synonymous with wildlife conservation, and this calendar showcases a year of exquisite photographs, many taken at the organization’s own Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. And it’s a world so few of us have seen in person—of Polar Bears navigating ice floes, of northern lights dancing over mountains, and Musk Oxen grazing in vast meadows. Each full-color image is accompanied by a detailed caption packed with fascinating information about the featured species, the Arctic’s natural wonders, and Audubon’s work to fight oil drilling and other environmental threats. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
The National Audubon Society is synonymous with wildlife conservation, and this calendar showcases a year of exquisite photographs, many taken at the organization’s own Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. And it’s a world so few of us have seen in person—of Polar Bears navigating ice floes, of northern lights dancing over mountains, and Musk Oxen grazing in vast meadows. Each full-color image is accompanied by a detailed caption packed with fascinating information about the featured species, the Arctic’s natural wonders, and Audubon’s work to fight oil drilling and other environmental threats. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use