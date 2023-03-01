Audubon Arctic Wall Calendar 2024

Spend a year exploring one of the most fascinating, beautiful—and threatened—regions in the world.

The National Audubon Society is synonymous with wildlife conservation, and this calendar showcases a year of exquisite photographs, many taken at the organization’s own Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. And it’s a world so few of us have seen in person—of Polar Bears navigating ice floes, of northern lights dancing over mountains, and Musk Oxen grazing in vast meadows. Each full-color image is accompanied by a detailed caption packed with fascinating information about the featured species, the Arctic’s natural wonders, and Audubon’s work to fight oil drilling and other environmental threats. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.