Audubon Arctic Wall Calendar 2024
Audubon Arctic Wall Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

by National Audubon Society

Calendar
Jul 25, 2023

28 Pages

workman-publishing-company

9781523519163

Nonfiction / Nature / Ecosystems & Habitats / Polar Regions

Description

Spend a year exploring one of the most fascinating, beautiful—and threatened—regions in the world. 
The National Audubon Society is synonymous with wildlife conservation, and this calendar showcases a year of exquisite photographs, many taken at the organization’s own Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. And it’s a world so few of us have seen in person—of Polar Bears navigating ice floes, of northern lights dancing over mountains, and Musk Oxen grazing in vast meadows. Each full-color image is accompanied by a detailed caption packed with fascinating information about the featured species, the Arctic’s natural wonders, and Audubon’s work to fight oil drilling and other environmental threats. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

