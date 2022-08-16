Art Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2023

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 27, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

The calendar that’s like a museum for your desk.



Packed with hundreds of gorgeously photographed masterpieces, each printed and reproduced to the standards of a fine art book. The selected pieces range from ancient to contemporary and span a wide range of traditions and cultural backgrounds, from an exquisite Qing Dynasty cloisonne enamel moonflask to Georgia O’Keeffe’s Squash Blossom No. II, an intricately beaded twentieth-century Eritrean Rebaba (a kind of bowl lyre) to Picasso’s Claude and Paloma Drawing. Plus photographs, Japanese woodblock prints, sculptures, textiles, decorative arts, and more. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.



Page-a-Day® Gallery Calendars include 160 sheets of glossy, high quality paper printed with gorgeous full-color photographs. Each calendar is packaged in a clear plastic box that opens into a desktop easel for elegant, inspiring display.