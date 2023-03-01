Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

American Axe Wall Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

American Axe Wall Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

by Brett McLeod

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523520633

Genre

Nonfiction / House & Home / Hand Tools

Description

Celebrate the tool that built America.
A symbol of hard work, honesty, and simplicity, the axe was European settlers’ ticket to creating safe shelter, opening ground for farming, providing heat and even personal protection. Up until the middle of the twentieth century, there were more than 1,000 North American axe makers producing an endless array of designs for both beauty and function. There is the Lincoln axe, as trustworthy and dependable as Honest Abe himself, and the sleeper axe, popular among industrial lumberjacks. American Axe showcases a year of vintage axes, each handsomely photographed up close and accompanied by fascinating facts and a detailed history.  Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less