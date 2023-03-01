American Axe Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Celebrate the tool that built America.

A symbol of hard work, honesty, and simplicity, the axe was European settlers’ ticket to creating safe shelter, opening ground for farming, providing heat and even personal protection. Up until the middle of the twentieth century, there were more than 1,000 North American axe makers producing an endless array of designs for both beauty and function. There is the Lincoln axe, as trustworthy and dependable as Honest Abe himself, and the sleeper axe, popular among industrial lumberjacks. American Axe showcases a year of vintage axes, each handsomely photographed up close and accompanied by fascinating facts and a detailed history. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

