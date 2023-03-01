Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Alaska Free Wall Calendar 2024
A Year of Natural. Wonders
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Pure Alaska.
A sense of wonder. A sense of awe. And a feeling of silence and transcendence. The landscapes of Alaska transport us with their unimaginable breadth and a pristine beauty that enchants and inspires. From the misty peaks in Denali to the nightglow play of the Northern Lights over Fairbanks to the intimacy of a red faux curled up on a stretch of fresh white snow, Alaska Free captures America’s largest and wildest state at its most breathtaking. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
A sense of wonder. A sense of awe. And a feeling of silence and transcendence. The landscapes of Alaska transport us with their unimaginable breadth and a pristine beauty that enchants and inspires. From the misty peaks in Denali to the nightglow play of the Northern Lights over Fairbanks to the intimacy of a red faux curled up on a stretch of fresh white snow, Alaska Free captures America’s largest and wildest state at its most breathtaking. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use