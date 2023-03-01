Alaska Free Wall Calendar 2024

Pure Alaska.

A sense of wonder. A sense of awe. And a feeling of silence and transcendence. The landscapes of Alaska transport us with their unimaginable breadth and a pristine beauty that enchants and inspires. From the misty peaks in Denali to the nightglow play of the Northern Lights over Fairbanks to the intimacy of a red faux curled up on a stretch of fresh white snow, Alaska Free captures America’s largest and wildest state at its most breathtaking. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.