Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Alaska Free Wall Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Alaska Free Wall Calendar 2024

A Year of Natural. Wonders

by Workman Calendars

by Photo Cascadia

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523521807

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Regional

Description

Pure Alaska.
A sense of wonder. A sense of awe. And a feeling of silence and transcendence. The landscapes of Alaska transport us with their unimaginable breadth and a pristine beauty that enchants and inspires. From the misty peaks in Denali to the nightglow play of the Northern Lights over Fairbanks to the intimacy of a red faux curled up on a stretch of fresh white snow, Alaska Free captures America’s largest and wildest state at its most breathtaking.  Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less