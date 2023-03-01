A Year of True Crime Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

Harrowing Details Included.

True crime fans, indulge your dark curiosity every day. There are historic criminals, like Gunpowder Plot conspirator Guy Fawkes, who in 1605 escaped the grisly fate of being hanged, drawn, and quartered—by leaping to his death from the gallows. Plus, the perplexing case of the stray chihuahuas allegedly terrorizing the streets of Phoenix. And killer quotes: “Assassin? Sounds so exotic. I was just a murderer.” —Richard “the Iceman” Kuklinski, hit man for organized crime. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.