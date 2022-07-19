Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

A Year of True Crime Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Cannibal Cooks, Killer Kids, Incredible Survivors!

by Workman Calendars

On Sale

Oct 11, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

Genre

Nonfiction / True Crime / General

Description

The calendar for true crime buffs is back—with all the harrowing details.

Each day, A Year of True Crime delves into the dark but fascinating world of murder and mayhem, reality style. Vintage crimes, like the case of Englishwoman Mary Blandy, hanged in 1752 for poisoning her father with a potion to make him approve her betrothal. (The “potion” contained lethal levels of arsenic.) Oddball laws: In Victoria, Australia, it’s illegal to vacuum after 10 p.m. Plus Cold Cases Cracked, Forensic Facts, true crime quizzes, and quotes to give you chills: “Even psychopaths have emotions if you dig deep enough. But then again, maybe they don’t.”—Richard Ramirez, the Night Stalker. It’s the calendar for true crime fans of all stripes. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

