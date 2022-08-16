A Year of Gratitude Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 19, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Daily inspiration adapted from the book Wake Up Grateful by Kristi Nelson and A Network for Grateful Living.



This calendar invites deep exploration of what it means to open yourself up to the gifts available to you, with daily inspirations, blessings, questions for reflection, affirmations (I greet each passing moment as precious), and thoughtful quotes. Plus Gratefulness Practices to help you nurture a positive outlook: Cultivating a sense of astonishment about your comforts—running water, a laptop, a refrigerator— helps keep you grateful. Remember, they are gifts. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.



Take your good fortune and live your life to its highest calling. Understand that the right to choose your own path is a sacred privilege. Use it. Dwell in possibility.”—Oprah Winfrey